Audio: Missouri law expert slams Senate confirmation process of Kavanaugh

University of Missouri Law Professor Richard Reuben was a Supreme Court news reporter in 1991 when Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. He thinks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, whose accused current nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault can thank Ms. Hill for more favorable conditions to come forth with such claims 27 years later.

Reuben was a Supreme Court news reporter in 1991 when Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. He’s highly critical of Republican efforts to quickly confirm current nominee Brett Kavanaugh after an unusual hearing Thursday and their refusal to allow an investigation of sexual assault charges against Kavanaugh.

Thomas was angry in his appearance before the Senate confirmation committee then, just as Brett Kavanaugh was Thursday. Reuben says the difference is Kavanaugh’s anger lacked depth and was excessive.

Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual misconduct by several women, notably Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, was voted to the Senate floor for confirmation as early as Saturday.