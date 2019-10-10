Audio: Missouri jury finds 86-year-old former minister to be violent sexual predator

The attorney general’s office has convinced a Jasper County jury in southwest Missouri that an 86-year-old former minister is still at risk of sexually abusing teenage boys.

That’s even after he completed a 15-year prison sentence for the abuse. The unanimous verdict determined that Donald D. Peckham is a sexually violent predator who should be kept under the state’s care. He’s been committed to Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services which is run by the Department of Mental Health.

Missouri’s sexually violent predator population has grown to 257 patients being treated at secure facilities in central Missouri’s Fulton and eastern Missouri’s Farmington.

