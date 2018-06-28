Audio: Missouri judge on Trump’s list to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kennedy

(Missourinet) – A federal judge from Missouri is on President Trump’s list to replace a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Judge Raymond Gruender of Missouri is the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court Appeals Court judge and he’s on President Trump’s list to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has announced his retirement. Kennedy’s announcement gives Trump the opportunity to further strengthen the highest court’s conservative tone.

Gruender is a former U.S. Attorney in St. Louis and has been a solidly conservative vote. He previously served as a prosecutor handling white-collar crime and corruption cases including a scandal in Missouri workers compensation system.

(Image Credit: Reuters)

Like this: Like Loading...