Audio: Missouri issues “standing order” for free COVID-19 testing

The state of Missouri is working to make sure that people who want a COVID-19 test, can get one for free.

The state’s health department has issued a standing order for pharmacies to bill insurance companies or Medicare or Medicaid to test for the virus that causes COVID-19.

People without healthcare coverage are invited to visit a free drive-thru event hosted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It’s a quick nose swap with results available as soon as possible, but DHSS says no later than 72 hours from the event.

You can find locations and times on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

