Audio: Missouri is now 11th in nation among those looking to open new business facilities

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri’s governor is touting the state’s numerous job expansions and attractions, saying they highlight the state’s increasingly competitive business climate:

Governor Parson is also highlighting the expansions at Boeing in St. Charles and Ford in Claycomo. One of the biggest projects is in southwest Missouri’s Republic, where Amazon will open its first fulfillment center this year. The facility will create more than 500 new full-time jobs.

Parson tells lawmakers that Missouri has jumped from 21st to 11th in the nation among site selectors. He says that’s primarily due to the success of workforce development programs.

The governor says since the newly revamped program was launched, businesses have invested two-point-five billion dollars in Missouri. Parson is also praising Ranken Technical College’s announcement of a new seven-million dollar advanced manufacturing training facility in eastern Missouri’s Troy.

Related