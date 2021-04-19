Audio: Missouri House wants to crack down on porch pirates

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The Missouri House of Representatives wants to crack down on porch pirates. It has passed a bill that would make the first offense of stealing a package a misdemeanor and any following offense would be a felony. State Representative Adam Schwadron, a Republican from St. Charles, is the sponsor of the plan.

The bill would also let personal delivery devices, like robots and drones, cruise along sidewalks, crosswalks, and roads as long as the device does not interfere with vehicles, traffic, or block a public right-of-way.

Schwadron says the number of porch pirate incidents have climbed during the COVID-19 era.

The bill’s next stop is the Senate.

Related