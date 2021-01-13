Audio: Missouri House votes to censure member for allegedly having sex with an intern

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

For the first time in state history, a Missouri House member has been censured. The House voted 140-3 to publicly condemn St. Louis Democratic state Representative Wiley Price, who is accused of having sex with a capitol intern.

Representative Jered Taylor, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Republic, failed to get two-thirds of members to support his effort to expel Price. Taylor cited House policy banning inappropriate relationships with interns.

Price admitted on the House floor that he lied about having the intern’s phone number, but he says everything else in his testimony was truthful. He has denied having sex with the intern.

An Ethics Committee report says Price allegedly shared with his legislative assistant that he had sex with an intern and Price attempted to threaten his assistant into lying to an investigator and the committee.

Representative Jered Taylor says not expelling Price will allow him to continue alleged inappropriate behavior and threats toward his former assistant.

