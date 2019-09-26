Audio: Missouri House Speaker says Medicaid expansion would “Blow Hole” in state budget

The Missouri House Speaker and House Democrats view the issue of Medicaid expansion differently. GOP Speaker Elijah Haahr of Springfield says Medicaid expansion would hurt education, by taking dollars out of the classroom.

Statistics provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) show the number of Missourians on Medicaid has dropped from 953-thousand in August 2018 to about 850-thousand now. Kirkwood Democratic State Representative Deb Lavender predicts revenue will increase if Medicaid expands. She supports it, noting eight rural Missouri hospitals have closed.

Haahr, a Springfield Republican, tells Capitol reporters Medicaid expansion would require a ten percent match, for a 90 percent drawdown.

The Democratic leader in the Missouri House supports Medicaid expansion. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield tells Capitol reporters about 100-thousand Missouri children have lost their Medicaid health care coverage.

Quade has called for a formal House committee investigation of the Medicaid enrollment decline. The state Department of Social Services (DSS) has provided statistics to Missourinet, which show the number of Missourians on Medicaid has dropped from 953-thousand in August 2018 to 850-thousand now.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares