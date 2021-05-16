Audio: Missouri House Speaker disappointed Senate did not approve photo ID and initiative petition reform

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Missouri’s GOP House Speaker and the House Elections Committee chairman are disappointed that the GOP-controlled Senate did not approve legislation on voter ID and initiative petition reform. Speaker Rob Vescovo tells Missourinet he’ll review Election Chairman Dan Shaul’s request that the governor call a special session.

The Missouri House gave final approval in late March to legislation that requires a photo ID and the use of a paper ballot. The legislation also repealed mail-in voting provisions that were allowed in 2020 during the pandemic. Shaul says the bill is necessary to ensure that Missouri’s elections remain fair and transparent. House Democrats are critical of a photo ID requirement, saying it would disenfranchise voters.

Vescovo praised the work of House Elections Committee Chairman Dan Shaul of Imperial.

As for Shaul, he’s asking the governor to call a special session on election reform. House Democrats are critical of a photo ID requirement, with University City State Representative Joe Adams saying that provision is “despicable.” Adams says it would disenfranchise Missouri voters.

Related