Audio: Missouri House signs off on budget to include bigger pay raise for some corrections jobs

The Missouri House has passed a 34-point-one billion-dollar state operating budget that includes a big pay raise for some hard-to-fill Department of Corrections jobs. On top of the requested two-percent salary boost for all state workers, some Corrections food service workers, officers, sergeants, and lieutenants would get anywhere from a nearly six percent to an almost 15-percent pay hike.

During the House debate, Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the current proposal includes 20-million dollars to help fund corrections raises.

Missouri has 21 prisons, including in Cameron, St. Joseph, Vandalia, Charleston, Bonne Terre, Jefferson City, and Fulton. The Senate is expected to get to work soon on the budget.

