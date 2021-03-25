Audio: Missouri House passes school open enrollment bill

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri could become a school open enrollment state. Eighty-two members of the House of Representatives have voted in favor of an open-enrollment bill – the bare minimum number of votes required to pass.

Representative Brad Pollitt, a Republican from Sedalia, says his hope is to have students in districts they want to be in and districts still within the public school system.

Representative Mark Sharp, a teacher who lives in the Hickman Mills school district of Kansas City, says he thinks the bill could be the final blow to the district.

The proposal, which does not require districts to participate, heads to the Senate for consideration.

Related