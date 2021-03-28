Audio: Missouri House passes K-12 open enrollment bill

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Roughly 44 states allow K-12 open enrollment and Missouri could become the next. The Missouri House has passed Sedalia State Representative Brad Pollitt’s open enrollment bill. He served in the public school system for about 34 years, including as a teacher and a former school superintendent in Sedalia.

Representative Mark Sharp, a teacher who lives in the Hickman Mills school district of Kansas City, says he thinks the bill could be the final blow to the district. The measure heads to the Senate.

Open enrollment is a form of school choice allowing students to select and transfer to a school of their choice, rather than attending a school based on where they live.

