Audio: Missouri House Oversight Committee to hear testimony Tuesday from labor director about unemployment overpayments

We’ll learn new details this week about what caused unemployment overpayments and the Missouri Department of Labor’s subsequent request for reimbursement. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth has the update.

The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight has called a Tuesday hearing, where they’ll hear testimony from State Labor Director Anna Hui (pronounced hue). The Labor Department tells Missourinet that 96-million dollars in unemployment benefits were overpaid between last January and September. Governor Mike Parson told the Missouri Press Association on Thursday that “some people did try to defraud the system,” adding that Missourians mistakenly paid unemployment benefits by the state should be required to pay the money back. Committee Chairman Jered Taylor of Nixa says the committee will also open the hearing for public testimony.

