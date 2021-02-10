Audio: Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Plocher files pre-existing condition legislation

State News February 10, 2021 KTTN News
Pre-existing Medical Condition form or medical history
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

You could be voting in 2022 on a proposed constitutional amendment in Missouri, requiring health insurers to cover preexisting conditions. The proposal is sponsored by GOP House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher of Des Peres, who thinks the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the Affordable Care Act this year,

 

 

Plocher describes his proposal as a commonsense solution to a problem that all of us will face, at some time considering many Missourians have preexisting conditions.

 

 

House Leader Plocher would like to see the measure on the November 2022 ballot.

 

Post Views: 59
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com