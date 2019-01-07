Audio: Missouri House leaders excited about 2019 legislative session

Missouri House Republicans will have a supermajority-plus during the 2019 legislative session in Jefferson City.

Republicans will control the Missouri House 11647 when the 2019 session begins at the Statehouse on Wednesday at noon. House Speaker Elijah Haahr notes it will be one of the largest majorities in House history. Speaker Haahr tells Missourinet House committee assignments will likely be announced next week. The 36-year-old Haahr is reportedly the youngest House Speaker in the nation and is also the first Speaker from Springfield in state history.

O’Fallon GOP State Representative John Wiemann is the new House Speaker Pro Tem, and Springfield Democrat Crystal Quade is the new House Minority Leader. The House Speaker and Democratic leader are both from Springfield.