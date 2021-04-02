Audio: Missouri House House passes resolution condemning Dred Scott court decision

April 2, 2021
The Missouri House has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the 1852 state Supreme Court ruling to deny Dred Scott his freedom. The high court ruled against Scott, a slave, in his bid to seek freedom for his family.

On the House floor, Representative Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from Ferguson, gave a tearful speech about her proposal.

 

 

Ferguson Representative Raychel Proudie, a descendant of slaves, is the sponsor of the measure.

 

 

The measure heads to the Senate for consideration.

(Photo courtesy Wikipedia)

