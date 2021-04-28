Audio: Missouri House gives key approval to chokehold restrictions

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri House gave initial approval to a bill limiting police use of a chokehold and other changes. Ballwin Republican Shamed Dogan’s bill includes more background checks and tracking excessive use of force.

Dogan explained to fellow lawmakers that after the Chauvin killing of George Floyd, it was more important to have clear guidelines in Missouri. Dogan says there are specific changes needed.

The bill also offers new protections for police officers who are under investigation. In the field, the bill bans directing a laser pointer at an officer or first responder. A similar bill has already come over from the Senate to the House as well.

