Audio: Missouri House gives initial approval to letting guns in churches and on public transportation

The Missouri House of Representatives has given initial approval to a wide-ranging gun bill.

The plan would allow concealed guns in places of worship. Current law requires churchgoers to first get the okay from church leaders before they bring them on site. The legislation would also let people bring guns on public transportation, like city buses and light rail service. It would change current law to allow 18-year-olds to get a concealed carry permit, instead of 19-year-olds or 18-year-olds in the military.

Representative Rodger Reedy, a Republican from west-central Missouri’s Windsor, is sponsoring the bill. One more vote in favor of the bill sends the measure to the Senate.

