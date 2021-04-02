Audio: Missouri House gives initial approval to letting domestic violence victims get lifetime orders of protection

April 2, 2021 KTTN News
Domestic Violence
Current Missouri law allows orders of protection for one year – potentially forcing domestic violence victims to repeatedly return to court and face their abuser. The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow the victims to get a lifetime order of protection.

 

 

Representative Tracy McCreery, a Democrat from St. Louis County, successfully added a piece to the bill that would also add pets to orders of protection.

Lane Roberts of southwest Missouri’s Joplin is sponsoring the bill. Roberts is a former director of the state Department of Public Safety and a former Joplin police chief.

 

 

One more vote in favor of House Bill 744 would send the measure to the Senate.

