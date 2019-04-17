Audio: Missouri House gives initial approval to Grain Belt-related legislation

Legislation aimed at the proposed Grain Belt project in northern Missouri has received initial approval by the Missouri House.

Frankford State Representative Jim Hansen’s legislation says NO private entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of building above-ground merchant lines. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced in March it’s approved Grain Belt’s request to construct and operate a high-voltage transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties: from Buchanan all the way to Ralls County. Hansen says this is about private property rights.

Olivette State Representative Tracy McCreery and other bill opponents say Grain Belt would generate seven-million dollars annually in property taxes to Missouri political subdivisions.