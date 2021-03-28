Audio: Missouri House gives initial approval to delivering goods by robots and drones

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Some items you buy could soon be delivered in Missouri by robots and drones. The Missouri House has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the devices mainly on sidewalks and crosswalks.

Holts Summit Representative Travis Fitzwater says his bill would allow the robots to travel up to 10 miles per hour and they must have front and rear lighting.

Under the bill, the devices must have a general liability insurance policy of at least $100,000. One more favorable vote would send the measure to the Senate.

Representative Travis Fitzwater, a Republican from central Missouri’s Holts Summit, says his bill could improve jobs because of the demand in the e-commerce world.

(Photo by Tyler Casey on Unsplash )

