Audio: Missouri House gives final approval to vehicle sales tax Bill

The Missouri House has voted to give final approval to bipartisan legislation that involves a complicated state Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales taxes. Wednesday’s vote was 126-21, and 20 House Democrats voted for the bill. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says there’s a lot of support for the bill’s merits.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is critical of the special session, saying it’s wasting tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

Despite Leader Quade’s comments, 20 House Democrats voted for the bill. GOP Governor Mike Parson called this week’s special session, which involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new vehicle when calculating sales tax.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares