Audio: Missouri House gives final approval to sweeping anti-abortion legislation

A Democratic state senator from St. Louis says she’ll filibuster sweeping anti-abortion legislation that would effectively ban most Missouri abortions. The House gave final approval to the bill on Wednesday with a 117-39 vote. O’Fallon GOP State Representative Nick Schroer, the bill sponsor, says it started as a heartbeat bill.

While Democratic State Senator Jamilah Nasheed is vowing to filibuster sweeping anti-abortion legislation, the bill sponsor is optimistic the Missouri Senate will approve it.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr says the bill’s primary aim is to protect Missouri’s unborn. Opponents include Kirkwood Democratic State Representative Deb Lavender, who says the focus should be on Missouri’s high maternal mortality rate.