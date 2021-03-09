Audio: Missouri House gives final approval to legislation giving all motor vehicles a two-year registration option

State News March 9, 2021 KTTN News
Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) (License Bureau)
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Bipartisan legislation that gives Missourians a two-year vehicle registration option is now heading to the Missouri Senate. The House voted 156-1 on Monday to approve Carl Junction State Representative Bob Bromley’s bill, which modifies the vehicle biennial registration option so that all motor vehicles have a two-year registration option.

 

 

Bromley’s bill also says that any motor vehicle not equipped with a front license plate bracket would not be required to display a front license plate.  State Representative Jered Taylor of Nixa announced the final House vote on Monday.

 

 

The bill is sponsored by Carl Junction State Representative Bob Bromley, who filed the same legislation in 2020.

 

Post Views: 168
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com