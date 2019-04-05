Audio: Missouri House Gives final approval to Hannegan Geriatric Inmate legislation

Inmates who are at least 65 years old and are serving life sentences with parole would receive a parole hearing AFTER serving 30 years in prison, under proposed Missouri legislation.

The Missouri House voted Thursday to give final approval to St. Charles GOP State Representative Tom Hannegan’s bill, which also ONLY applies to inmates who committed their crimes before October 1984. The bill requires that the prisoners in question have NO PRIOR felony convictions for violent crimes, and does NOT apply to sex offenders. Under the bill, the Parole Board would have to determine if there’s a reasonable probability that the prisoner will not violate the law if released.