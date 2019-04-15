Audio: Missouri House expected to vote Tuesday on Grain Belt related legislation

The Missouri House is expected to vote Tuesday on Grain Belt-related legislation and Brian Hauswirth with Missourinet files this report.

Frankford GOP State Representative Jim Hansen has filed legislation which says no private entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of building above-ground merchant lines. Bill supporters include the Missouri Farm Bureau. Supporters of the bill say less than 12 percent of the Grain Belt’s electricity will be sold to Missouri consumers. Bill opponents include city officials in Rolla and Lebanon.

Opponents of the bill say about 500 megawatts of power will be sold to Missouri municipal utilities under the project.