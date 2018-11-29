Audio: Missouri House Ethics Committee meets behind closed doors again

The Missouri House Ethics Committee met yesterday (Wednesday) for the second time this month, but it’s still unclear what they discussed. Brian Hauswirth was at the Capitol for the meeting.

The Missouri House Ethics Committee met Wednesday morning at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. After a roll call vote, the committee met for about 90 minutes in closed session, before re-opening the hearing. Committee chairman Kevin Austin of Springfield was on the phone and announced to the two reporters in the hearing room that they adjourned, pending further investigation by the committee and its legal counsel.

While a complaint has been filed, it’s unclear what it involves and who it’s against. State Representatives Glen Kolkmeyer of Odessa and Pat Conway of St. Joseph, the only two House Ethics Committee members who attended in-person, told reporters they cannot comment. I did not see any other lawmakers enter or exit the hearing room.