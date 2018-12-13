Audio: Missouri House delegation to Washington “all in with farm bill”

Almost the entire Missouri delegation to the U.S. House voted in favor of the farm bill that passed the chamber with resounding bipartisan support. Democrat Emanuel Cleaver is happy it’ll go to President Trump without the increased work requirement for SNAP recipients his Republican colleagues in the House tried to include.

Republican Vicky Hartzler supports the farm bill but was absent because of her father’s death in Missouri. Democrat Emanuel Cleaver criticized controversial language added at the last minute supporting the Saudi war in Yemen that almost killed the bill.

Cleaver, who represents Kansas City as well as farmers in western Missouri, was happy with the final product.

SNAP benefits provide food assistance for low-income people. All the Missourians in the House voted for the farm bill.