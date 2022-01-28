Audio: Missouri House committee votes to block funding to abortion providers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Legislation that would make it easier for state lawmakers to block funding for abortion clinics is moving through the Missouri House.

The bill would make it illegal for any public funds, including federal dollars, from being spent on abortion clinics or any facility with ties to abortion providers. It would also bar the federal government from, quote, “infringing” on the rights of Missouri citizens to restrict abortion funding, but federal law already prevents taxpayer money from being spent on abortions.

The House committee on government oversight passed the bill on a party-line vote. It has another committee stop before moving to the full House for debate.

