Audio: Missouri House Committee to hear proposed Constitutional Amendment on Monday involving pre-existing conditions

State News March 21, 2021 Brian Hauswirth
A proposed constitutional amendment involving preexisting conditions will go before a Missouri House committee in Jefferson City on Monday afternoon.

 

 

The Missouri House Health Committee will hold a public hearing on the proposed constitutional amendment from GOP House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher of Des Peres. If lawmakers approve his proposal, you’ll be voting in 2022 on Plocher’s proposed constitutional amendment requiring health insurers to cover preexisting conditions. Plocher believes the U. S. Supreme Court could overturn the Affordable Care Act. He describes his proposal as principled and bipartisan.

