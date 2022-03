Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri House Committee on Government Oversight has voted in favor of legislation that would criminalize the importing, distributing, or administering of abortion-inducing drugs. Committee chair, state Representative Jered Taylor of Nixa, explains two key provisions were removed from the bill.

A fetus cannot survive an ectopic pregnancy and it can put the mother’s life in danger. The bill heads to another House committee for consideration.

