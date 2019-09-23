Audio: Missouri House Committee on gaming expects large crowd for October public hearing

Missouri House officials are expecting a large crowd to attend an October public hearing at the Statehouse in Jefferson City about alleged illegal slot machines, and are urging those who want to testify to call ahead. House Special Interim Committee on Gaming Chairman Dan Shaul tells Missourinet the committee will take public testimony on October 10 at noon.

Shaul says the illegal machines “are everywhere” in the state and in his district in eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County. They can be found in bars, gas stations, and convenience stores.

Committee chairman Dan Shaul says illegal slot machines cost Missouri education at least $50,000,000 in 2018.

The Missouri Lottery’s executive director testifies the alleged illegal machines can be found across the state, adding that the I-44 corridor between St. James and Lebanon has many of them. Anyone wanting to testify on the issue should call E.J. Fleischmann in Chairman Shaul’s office at (573) 751-2504.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares