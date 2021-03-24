Audio: Missouri House Committee hears testimony on legislation aimed at helping seniors with property taxes

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent Missouri seniors 65 and older with incomes of less than $45 thousand dollars from paying property tax has been heard by a House committee in Jefferson City. Branson GOP State Representative Brian Seitz testified today (Wednesday) before the Ways and Means Committee.

While the proposal’s fiscal note says it could cost the state between seven million and 29-million dollars, some Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee say that’s inflated. Representative Seitz tells Missourinet that he will tweak the bill’s language. he also says that 22 percent of Missouri seniors earn 25-thousand dollars or less.

Seitz says Missourians 65 and older with a taxable income of less than $45-thousand dollars would NOT be liable for property tax.

Seitz plans to tweak the proposal’s language. If Missouri lawmakers approve his resolution, it would be placed on the statewide ballot in 2022. Representative Seitz tells Missourinet that 22 percent of Missouri seniors earn $25 thousand dollars or less. There was NO testimony in support of or opposed to the resolution.

