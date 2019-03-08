Audio: Missouri House committee considers incremental 10-cent gas tax hike

A Missouri House committee is considering whether to boost the stateâ€™s gas tax by 10 cents over four years to help pay for road and bridge improvements. Samantha Davis with the Missouri Corn Growers Association hopes changes are made to the measure that would also tax alternative fuels at a similar rate beginning in 2026.

Ron Leon with the Missouri Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association says lawmakers should boost the user fee to the level allowed under a 1980 Constitutional change.

During a House committee hearing on Thursday, no one spoke in opposition to the measure. The bill also calls for taxing alternative fuels at a similar rate.