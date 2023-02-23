Audio: Missouri House committee considering bill to reward businesses for hiring apprentices and interns

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A Missouri House committee is considering a bill to create incentives for businesses to hire apprentices and interns. If passed, it would reward a $1,500 tax credit for each intern or apprentice hired, with each hire earning at least the state’s minimum wage.

Hayden Torpey is a college student and Kansas City native who testified in favor of the bill Wednesday:

“When I was a freshman, I was applying for internships. And I started looking into the business field. And what struck me was a lot of the internships in the Kansas City area are in Overland Park or Johnson County. (It) sadly pained me to have to apply to Kansas but ended up having to apply for Kansas jobs.”

Those receiving the tax credits would be limited to $9,000 in credits per year. No one opposed the bill and a vote is expected later.

