Audio: Missouri House Budget Committee votes against funding for Medicaid expansion in next budget cycle

The Missouri House Budget Committee has voted against funding for Medicaid expansion in the next fiscal year.

The committee, made up of mostly Republicans, has voted down 1.6-billion dollars in funding for Medicaid expansion in the next state budget cycle. Last year, 53-percent of Missouri voters approved a ballot measure to expand government-funded health care coverage to about 275-thousand low-income adults. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith of southwest Missouri’s Carthage has led the anti-expansion funding effort.

Representative Peter Merideth, a Democrat from St. Louis, says the governor must proceed with expansion and calls the effort a blatantly unconstitutional act. Governor Parson opposed the expansion but has vowed to listen to the voters and has proposed 1.9-billion dollars in his budget outline to make expansion a reality. Whether the Senate goes along with the House Budget Committee’s plan remains to be seen.

