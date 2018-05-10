Audio: Missouri House Approves $28 Billion Operating Budget

The Missouri House has given final approval to a 28-billion dollar state operating budget that includes what supporters say is record funding for the K-12 education foundation formula. Hermann GOP State Representative Justin Alferman notes the budget includes a 98-million dollar increase for the formula.

While Alferman emphasized several times on Wednesday that this is record funding, Kansas City Democratic State Representative Brandon Ellington questions the numbers provided by Republicans. The House voted 133-18 for the measure. The Senate has approved all but one budget bill.

