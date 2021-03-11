Audio: Missouri House advances effort to tax out-of-state businesses selling online

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The state House of Representatives has given first-round approval to an effort that would tax out-of-state businesses selling online to Missourians.

The legislation might not result in a significant state revenue increase because it would be offset by lowering the state’s income tax rate. Bill sponsor J. Eggleston, of northwest Missouri’s Maysville, says a so-called Wayfair tax would allow homegrown businesses to better compete with internet businesses.

Representative Brian Seitz, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Branson, opposes the bill and says he was elected to lower taxes. One more favorable vote would send the measure to the Senate.

