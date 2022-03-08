Audio: Missouri House advances bill that would change funding calculation for K-12 schools

State News March 8, 2022 KTTN News
Great seal of Missouri and US Flag with money
The Missouri House of Representatives has given initial approval to an effort that would change the way state and local funding is doled out to the state’s traditional and charter K-12 public schools.

The bill aims to send more funding to charter schools. State Representative Doug Richey, a Republican from western Missouri’s Excelsior Springs, is sponsoring the legislation.

 

 

State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat from Kansas City, says she opposes the legislation. She says a small portion of public funding already goes to traditional K-12 public schools in Missouri.

 

 

Richey says his bill would make funding to the schools equitable by correcting what he considers to be an existing flaw with the funding formula.

