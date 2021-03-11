Audio: Missouri has one of lowest number of K-12 students learning remotely: Online substitute training yields big results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

All but 25 of Missouri’s more than 550 public school districts and charter schools are learning at least partially in-person. During a board meeting this week, State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the American Enterprise for Institutes ranks Missouri as having one of the lowest numbers of K-12 students learning remotely.

Of the 25 districts and charter schools only offering distance learning, 16 are charter schools and nine are school districts.

The state launched a 22-hour online training program last fall as an alternative for Missourians to become a K-12 substitute teacher. The effort was meant to help deal with an even greater teacher shortage during the pandemic era. At a board meeting this week, State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says staffing problems are still a concern but the program has helped.

The online substitute teacher training option has expired.

