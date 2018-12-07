Audio: Missouri governor’s office looking into Right to Work law for counties

Governor Mike Parson’s office has been looking into ways to impose a Right to Work law at the county level.

KSDK-TV in St. Louis reports the governor’s staff members, including Policy Director Kayla Hahn, started looking at options before an August Right to Work ballot measure was rejected by voters. The TV station says it obtained nearly 80 pages of often redacted documents through an open records request that spell out the plans.

KSDK reported that one day before the August election, Hahn emailed Parson’s Chief of Staff Aaron Willard to discuss how municipalities in other states have passed local Right to Work statutes.

Nine days after the ballot measure was defeated, Governor Parson told reporters at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia that he would not make right to work a priority before the first of the year, saying, “The voters have spoken”

Right to Work laws prohibits the practice of requiring workers to join unions as a condition of employment.