Despite coronavirus outbreaks among some of the nation’s meatpacking plants, President Trump is expected to order them to stay open. At least 3,000 workers among 48 meatpacking plants around the country have tested positive for the virus. Governor Parson agrees with the president’s move.

The state is testing workers this week at meat processing sites in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph and Saline and Moniteau Counties after some cases have been reported there.

