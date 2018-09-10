Audio: Missouri Governor Parson emphasizes workforce development during St. Louis visit

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s governor is calling for mutually beneficial city and state partnership opportunities. Governor Mike Parson spent the entire day Friday in St. Louis, as a guest of Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Parson says infrastructure and workforce development are the two most important issues facing urban and rural Missouri. The GOP governor spent the entire day Friday in St. Louis, with Mayor Lyda Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James. Parson did not mince words about how Missouri has performed.

He tells reporters Missouri is behind on workforce development, adding that “there’s no other way to sugarcoat that.” Parson, Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James toured schools and a non-profit startup incubator. They were also joined by U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon.