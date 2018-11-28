Audio: Missouri Governor Parson calls on Auditor Galloway to audit Department of Public Safety Director’s Office

The new Missouri Department of Public Safety director describes an internal review of the director’s office as “concerning”, and supports the governor’s call for a state audit. Brian Hauswirth has the story.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) includes the State Highway Patrol, the Missouri National Guard, Capitol Police, the Missouri Veterans, and Gaming Commissions. Governor Mike Parson appointed Sandra Karsten as DPS director in late August. She says an initial review “raised concerns that warranted a more in-depth examination of past public safety administration practices.”

Governor Parson has asked State Auditor Nicole Galloway to audit the DPS director’s office. Galloway has issued a statement, which notes that as with any review, her office will determine the audit’s scope to appropriately address any concerns brought forward throughout the process. Galloway is encouraging anyone with information about the questionable use of tax dollars by DPS to call her office’s whistleblower hotline at 1-800-347-8597.

State Auditor Galloway responded in a statement on Tuesday concerning the audit request:

Upon review of the Governor’s request, I have committed to performing an independent audit of the administrative practices of the Department of Public Safety. As with any review, we will determine the scope of the audit to appropriately address any concerns brought forward throughout the process. I encourage anyone with information about the questionable use of taxpayer dollars by the Department of Public Safety to contact my Whistleblower Hotline. State Auditor Nicole Galloway