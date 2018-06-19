Audio: Missouri Governor Parson Appoints Kehoe as Lieutenant Governor

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s governor has appointed Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe of Jefferson City as Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Mike Parson made Monday’s announcement at the Statehouse, saying the lieutenant governor position reassures Missourians that all operations of state government will continue. Parson also praises Kehoe’s background:

While the Missouri Constitution doesn’t specifically address how the lieutenant governor should be replaced when there’s a vacancy, former Democratic Attorney General and Governor Jay Nixon says the Governor “has the authority to fill a vacancy in this office by appointment.”

Like this: Like Loading...