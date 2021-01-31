Audio: Missouri GOP Senate President Pro Tem pushing gasoline tax increase

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s GOP Senate leader says it’s time to increase the state’s gasoline tax. Brian Hauswirth files this report.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) of Sullivan will testify before the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday. He’ll present his bill, which would increase Missouri’s gasoline tax by two cents per gallon per year over five years, from 17 to 27 cents per gallon. Missouri’s 17-cent gas tax has remained the same since 1996. While Missouri has the nation’s seventh-largest highway system with 34,000 miles of roadway, it ranks 49th in funding.

Related