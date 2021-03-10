Audio: Missouri gas tax hike proposal pulled from debate

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri Senate spent about eight hours Tuesday working on a proposed gas tax increase that would also offer a rebate. Two Conservative Caucus members, Senators Bill Eigel and Andrew Koenig blocked a vote on the bill, eventually leading to the proposal getting pulled from debate.

Senate President Dave Schatz of eastern Missouri’s Sullivan, says the state Transportation Department does not have enough money to maintain Missouri’s roads and bridges.

The plan would boost the tax by 15 total cents over five years. The state has the seventh-largest transportation system in the country.

