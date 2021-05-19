Audio: Missouri feral hog bill sponsor is hopeful Governor Parson will sign bill

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Bipartisan legislation toughening penalties on residents who KNOWINGLY release feral hogs in Missouri is now on the governor’s desk. The Missouri House voted 150-1 to give final approval to the bill from Speed State Representative Tim Taylor, before Friday’s adjournment. Under Taylor’s bill, repeat offenders would be charged with a felony for each feral swine that’s released.

Feral hogs are a major issue across southern Missouri, especially in and near the Mark Twain National Forest. Governor Parson has warned that feral hogs pose serious safety risks to residents.

State Representative Tim Taylor, who says feral hogs are highly destructive to agricultural production.

Representative Taylor is from the small mid-Missouri town of Speed, near Boonville. His bill also includes the Prescribed Burning Act. Missouri is one of five states that doesn’t have a prescribed burning statute.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

Related