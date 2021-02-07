Audio: Missouri fence laws topic of in-person program on February 23 and March 8, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The differences between Missouri’s general and optional fence laws will be discussed at a program to be held in person and online via Zoom on February 23rd and March 8th.

Sessions will be held at the Harrison County Extension Center of Bethany, Adair County Extension Center of Kirksville, and North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus of Trenton the night of February 23rd from 6:30 to 9 o’clock. Other sessions will be held at the Macon County Extension Center of Macon and Joni’s Shed of Hamilton on the night of March 8th from 6:30 to 9 o’clock.

Extension Agricultural Business Specialist Joe Koenen of Putnam County will present the fence law programs. He has given presentations on fence law for more than 25 years.

University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment Jackie Spainhower explains that, in 1963, the Missouri legislature authorized counties to adopt a local option to the general fence law, which could be created by a majority vote of any county’s registered voters. She notes there are 19 counties that have the optional law, and the majority are in North Central Missouri.

Space for in-person programs will be limited at some locations due to COVID-19 precautions.

The registration fee is $15. Visit extension.missouri.edu/events and search for fence law to register for the February 23rd or March 8th sessions. Spainhower can be contacted for more information or for help with registering for the session at Bethany by calling the Harrison County Extension Center at 660-425-6434 or Worth County Extension Center at 660-564-3363.

