The U.S. and Japan have sealed a deal to help farmers, including in Missouri.

President Trump says the deals will give 126 million Japanese consumers greater access to high-quality American ag products, including corn, poultry, eggs, beef, pork, and wheat.

Trump says more than 90-percent of U.S. agricultural imports into Japan will be duty-free or receive preferential tariff access.

The Missouri Agriculture Department says Japan is America’s third-largest export market.

